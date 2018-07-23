Statement by High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini on the rescue of White Helmets from Syria

The rescue of some 800 White Helmets and their families from Syria is an important humanitarian gesture. Their lives had been at imminent risk following the recent escalation of violence in south west Syria. The White Helmets, also known as Syria Civil Defence, are a Syrian volunteer organisation dedicated to saving, protecting and helping civilians during the Syrian conflict.

The EU recognises the essential efforts of Israel and Jordan, and of all others - including several EU Member States - who contributed to bringing the White Helmets and their families to safety. We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and full humanitarian access to all Syrian people in need.